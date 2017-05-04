Ethiopia: Govt On the Move to Curb Illegal Migration

Migration had been practiced for centuries. According to United Nations Population Fund 2015 report, over 244 million people or 3.3 per cent of the world's people live outside their country of origin. The majority of migrants cross borders, seas and oceans in search of good living standards, peace and stability. They also flee their country revolted by dictatorships, fearing military conscription and averse to oppression. Researches show that those who are living in third world countries are more vulnerable to migration. Most of the time, the migration could be illegal and dangerous. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) confirmed that the number of fatalities among refugees have passed the landmark figure of 10,000 in 2016. Most of them have lost their lives in the Mediterranean Sea, while crossing to Europe for better life.

Ethiopia has been registering incredible double digit economic growth over the last few years. However, it could not manage to facilitate job opportunities to all its citizens especially to the 70 per cent youth population. Though the government has been implementing policies which would empower women and the youth, illegal migration is continuing to be serious headache to the nation. Every year, hundreds of thousands of youths migrate to Europe and Middle East illegally. They have been facing many challenges in their desperate journey to reach to intended destinations. They have been also facing many challenges even after they made it to their destinations.

The Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (IADC) has conducted research in some parts of the country in collaboration with six Ethiopian universities on illegal migration. Universities such as Addis Ababa University, Adigrat University, Madda Walabu University, Mekelle University, ODA Bultan University and Wollo University have revealed in their research findings that illegal migration has been causing socio and economic catastrophes. The study findings indicate that the number of illegal migration is hugely increasing. The research investigates the main factors for irregular migration. Thus, push factors appear to be the main motivations of migration, particularly, unemployment and underemployment, low salaries, scarce land accessibility and fertility and maladministration. Poverty, in general, is responsible for the problem. According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs' report, out of the 460,000 legal migrants, between September 2008 and August 2013, about 94 per cent were women domestic workers. And 79 per cent were heading to Saudi Arabia, 20 per cent to Kuwait and the rest to Dubai and other countries. About 60-70 per cent Ethiopian migrants were estimated as irregular, either trafficked or smuggled by human traffickers.

The research conducted by Adigrat University shows that despite the attempts of the government and other concerned organizations in curbing the problem, illegal migration could not be stopped. The youth, especially students, who completed schools but unable to be successful in their school leaving examinations, prove more vulnerable to illegal migration and human trafficking. The eastern part of Tigray is marked for illegal migration. Most of the youth from that area have been lured by migration to Middle East especially to Saudi Arabia. Even areas which were not known in illegal migration are surprisingly picking the trend.

The same scenario is true in Wollo, Amhara regional state. According to the research of Wollo University , many young people flee their homeland to Middle East and other countries. Social medias, such as Facebook, have contributed for the exasperation of the problem. Unemployed, university graduates, and grade ten completes are among the migrants who have been involved in illegal migration from the area. Similar scenarios are apparent in various parts of the country.

Having noticed the socio-economic problems of the youth, women and children, the Ethiopian government, in collaboration with its partners, has been implementing and designing policies and strategies that could empower the youth and others that fall in the low-income bracket. One of the developmentl collaborators, which have been engaged in tackling illegal migration through empowering people, is the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (IADC). According to IADC, it has been undertaking Pilot Program Emergency Initiative to tackle migration by empowering disadvantageous and vulnerable members of society in Ethiopia.

Speaking at the International Workshop on Migration held here in the capital, IADC Country Director Ginevra Letizia said her agency has been rendering support for more than 80,000 women, youth, refugees, returnees and migrants to take on various activities over the last 12 months.

The Country Director highlighted that beneficiaries have been mainly involved in various small and middle business activities. They have been provided capacity building training and workshops before they start their own business. The training were prearranged from Kebele up to the Woreda level.

"Ethiopia is our first priority country. Italy has been intervening in many sectors for long times. We are happy to assist Ethiopians to improve their livelihood," she said.

Letizia added that IADC would extend its programs to ensure clean water supply and develop agro-processing endeavors in rural and urban areas of the country. It has also planned to hop on board the move of preventing communicable and non-communicable diseases. The program being launched by the Agency would be crucial to reduce the number of people under absolute poverty.

Program Coordinator, Maria Rozaria Notarangeli for her part said the emergency initiative has aimed at identifying the roots of irregular migration through four lines.

'"We have been focusing on income generating activities, strengthening of resilience, improving basic services and promoting sensitization activities. We had also carried out six university researches to enrich the knowledge database," she noted.

The program was implemented in Tigray, Oromia and Amhara states in close partnership with institutions, local NGOs and Ethiopian universities, according to her. The emergency program has brought about significant results in combating illegal migration and benefiting disadvantageous people.

The six university researches were pivotal in order to guide the field: theory and practice fine-tuned to scale up the experience of international cooperation, Notarangeli explained.

Addis Ababa University President, Admasu Tsegaye also said on the occasion that IADC and higher learning institutions like Addis Ababa University have conducted problem-solving researches and they have made accessible their research to various governmental and non-governmental organizations.

"Addis Ababa University has been conducting researches on the causes and solution of migration," the president said, adding "It would continue working in collaboration with its partners in reducing poverty which is noted as the main driving force of illegal migration."

He urged that all universities and NGOs should scale up their initiation for experience, technology and knowledge sharing.

The World Bank, IMF and other global institutions lauded the ever-growing Ethiopian economy. The nation aims at attaining the middle income status by 2025. Science, technology and innovation have been given priority to transform the economy from agriculture-based to industry leaning one. In such happy days down the road, millions of citizens will be lifted out of absolute poverty. Product and productivity will be hugely enhanced. In addition to that, mega projects already under constructions will become operational, a great number of unemployed human power will be absorbed in to the task force. Thus, illegal migration will be combated through economic and social transformation.