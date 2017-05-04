Ethiopia: The Road to Empowering the Youth

opinion

The Ethiopian government has launched numerous packages in its Second Growth and Transformation Plan to benefit the youth in social and economic aspects. For instance, different capacity building training on entrepreneurship had been offered to more than 2.7 million youths in both urban and rural areas. Various workshop and retailing spots had been assigned to more than 128 thousand youths in the urban areas of the country.

Providing training and workshop is one aspect of the capacity building programme or youth development. This has to be accompanied with opening job opportunities and creating market links. At the same time, the number of youngsters supported by the government to engage in agricultural activities is remarkable. There are also other supports made to the youth, including the current fund allocated for their cause.

However, these promising achievements are not enough to empower the 70 per cent young demographic base of the nation. That is why the government in collaboration with other concerned bodies need to address the challenges the country's youth faces.

The youth population is a great asset to the country. The country's future will depend on them. They have to be skilled enough to carry out their ideas, ambitions and dreams into practice. The dreams of the youth matter and can transform Ethiopia, and may even change the world. However, a larger segment of members of this age group are unemployed.

In fact, studies indicate that the youth are highly vulnerable to a number of socio-economic problems, ranging from unemployment to health problems. The government has looked into the inherent causes and concluded that youth unemployment happens to be the major one. And the Ethiopian government has started to show its commitment to address the challenges of the youth. It understood that alleviating the problems of the youth would be a viable mechanism to sustain the double digit economic growth of the country.

The government has drafted youth development strategic plan, which aims at modifying any youth misconceptions and upping their economic benefits vis-a-vis increased political participation. The plan is expected to help the youth combine with every government plan and programme. Their active involvement in agricultural productivity and mega projects is vital.

It is public knowledge that the government is engaged in various activities that aims to improve their livelihood. One of them is the attention given to education. The policy encouraged the expansion of science and technology, which brought a big difference in inspiring the young generation to involve in science, technology and innovation.

In the past twenty five years a remarkable number of young people have improved their income to the point of creating jobs for others. However, there are still a greater number of unemployed youth throughout the country.

One basic area where the youth could and should participate is the agricultural sector. This has to be properly exploited by carefully involving the youth in the course of production. Involvement of the youth in the government decisions making process and equipping them with skills can also have a significant contribution for the overall economic progress of the nation.

Now it is a decisive period to make the youth a potent contributing force to the country's economy. As productive forces, if they are taken aboard on policy making and their contributions are recognized, they will be invaluable human assets. In order to curb the deep-rooted, multifaceted and long-accumulated problems they are facing, youths have to be organized under vibrant associations and clubs as per the rights the constitution entitles them.

Exploiting this opportunity and getting organized, some are realizing their aspirations. However, there are also problems in organizing youth associations, and involving them to stand up for their rights in a peaceful manner. As focus was not placed on basic interest of the youth, they were a bit suspicious on the capacity of the associations to solve their problems. In a burgeoning democracy, the role of the youth and their associations have to be vibrant. They could help youths to ask for wants in a democratic and civilized manner and thereby draw attention. The presence of trigger-happy youths that quickly join the wrong crowd without reflections is an indication of lack of vibrancy within the associations. The task of outreaching youths and keeping them aloof from destruction is mandatory.

The government is working towards sensitizing the youth about wisely utilizing the fund that is allocated for youth development and the opportunities that comes with it. It is providing awareness raising training for youth across the country in order to identify effective jobs, and resolve problems encountered during the process of engagement with their new jobs.

The training also hosted discussions on the new national youth growth packages and strategies, and inevitably about the plight of illegal migration and the danger it poses over the youth.

Almost all of the youth that are travelling to overseas countries illegally face many unbearable sufferings, starting from the risky and dangerous journey they go through until they reach their destination. And due to their illegal status, they also are not likely to enjoy humane treatment, or get paid properly. And those fortunate enough to not have fallen victims of human traffickers are likely to be manipulated by anti-peace groups, who are after destabilizing the country. Past experiences have put a light on the fact that some youth were misled with false promises of better future by these groups to plunge in to violent actions against the government.

But before getting caught up in such dangerous acts, the youth should understand the entire situation of their country and the world. It is advisable, on their part, to understand questions like "What does the world look like at present? What opportunities are available at home?" The youth should also be aware about the retarding attitudes that have been challenging the forward movement of the country. There should be attitudinal change when it comes to work ethics, job creation.

In general, the youth have to work in collaboration with the government to pinpoint the problems so as to alleviate major obstacles that are retarding the due benefit of the youth from the socio-economic developments. The efforts made in the past twenty five years to alleviate poverty, enhance democracy and ensure sustainable developments have benefited significant number of young people.

The government is committed to economically empower the youth. If the youth are meaningfully engaged, they would gain the necessary level of skills needed to be empowered. Empowering the youth, both economically and knowledge wise, could help them be positive role models for the society. After all, utilizing meaningful youth participation can contribute to structuring programmes, policies and services that affect their lives.