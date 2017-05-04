Ethiopia: Media Urged to Be Voice for the Voiceless

- World Press Freedom Day observed

Participants of the World Press Freedom Day observance yesterday urged state and private media to accommodate nation's diversity and be voice for the voiceless.

In his address, Government Communication Affairs Office Minister Negeri Lencho said that its only two decades since a constitutional framework for the freedom of press in Ethiopia was instituted, and called for cooperation to building vibrant media that could be voice for the voiceless.

Presented a discussion paper on the challenges and opportunities of the Ethiopian media, Addis Ababa University Journalism and Communication Instructor Teshager Shiferaw highlighted the need for media democracy where journalists avoid partisanship sentiment, apply the principles of professional media discipline and being free from bureaucratic influence.

Teshager claims, "Media nowadays is mainly characterized by extreme partiality towards certain group rather than accommodating different views". He further attributes the cause for the demise of the private press to their political extremism and in-comprehensiveness, particularly on issues of diversity.

Similarly, a participant in the discussion said, "the role of the media being indispensable for the advancement of democracy and peaceful coexistence, it has not been given due emphasis to flourish in the country despite the provision of legal framework".

Amare Aregawi, Managing Director of The Reporter News Paper, told The Ethiopian Herald, that Nation's media in general is lagging behind as a result of lack of support from the government as well as awareness deficit from the public at large and the media community itself.

He further said : "A number of private journalists prefer activism rather than professional journalism which forces them to take sides." Hence, he said that activism in media could be a threat to its overall development.

This year's observance themed Critical Minds for Critical Times : Media's Role in Advancing Peaceful, Just and Inclusive Society was channeled by Government Communication Affairs Office.