Tanzania: Appeal to Media - Focus On Children's Road Safety

The Excellence in Journalism Awards Tanzania (EJAT) 2016 Winning Photo:ONE of Mzambarauni school pupils sits in the middle of Nyerere road at Banana area,in protest following the death of their colleague who was knocked down at a zebra crossing near the school at Gongo la Mboto area in Dar es Salaam. (Photo by Mohamed Mambo)

AN impassioned plea has been made to local media outlets to give broader coverage to factors that compromise road safety for children. It comes against the backdrop of the captivating, award-winning photograph by Mohamed Mambo, a staffer of Tanzania Standard (Newspapers) Limited.

He was overall winner in the photojournalism category of the 2016 Excellency in Journalism Awards Tanzania (AJAT). The photograph depicted a group of Mzambarauni Primary School pupils in Dar es Salaam, in a procession aimed at drawing the attention of regional authorities on the risks they faced in the accident- prone Banana section of Nyerere Road, and erect speed bumps there.

Among the latest congratulatory messages to Mr Mambo include one from Amend, an NGO that amends, develops, implements and evaluates evidence- based programmes to reduce the incidence of road traffic injury among the most vulnerable road users in Africa.

Its Deputy Director, Mr Tom Bishop, remarked: "On behalf of Amend Organisation, I would like to congratulate Mr Mohamed Mambo for his great work; the award won should motivate you to report on similar scenarios."

He pointed out that children were among the most vulnerable road users, whose plight would be addressed effectively by being highlighted by photographs such as Mambo's.

Citing a World Health Organisation (WHO) report, Mr Bishop noted that more than 260,000 of people who die in road accidents annually were children, and that child pedestrians were among the highest risk group.

He said a 2015/16 Amend study in Tanzania showed that, improved safety infrastructure along roads in the neighbourhood of schools reduced the number of injuries to children and saved lives. Mr Mambo urged fellow journalists to highlight the problems that children faced, and propose remedial measures.

He also called for amendments of road safety laws, to include harsher penalties for reckless motorists. The top-ranked photographer furthermore stressed the importance of regular safetysensitisation programmes for motorists and other road users,towards making roads safer