Tanzania: Bishop Threatens to Sanction Inept Staff

Moshi — The Moshi Catholic Diocese Bishop, Rt Rev Isaac Amani, has reminded heads of educational institutions under its charge to adhere scrupulously to its reviewed education policy, warning that violators would be sanctioned.

He has also cited exemplary performance, honesty and dedication to the church as virtues to which they should give top priority.

The clergyman's sentiments featured prominently in a speech he delivered during the inauguration of an improved education policy of the diocese.

Bishop Amani pointed out that those assigned various duties were duty-bound to follow directives contained in the policy in every aspect, strive to offer the highest quality education possible, and adhere to laws of the land. He gave a strict warning against raising school fees in contravention of the formal procedures.

"It is forbidden for any school owned by the diocese to raise fees without following specific procedures laid down by both the diocese and the government; we understand what the policy says and implement it properly," he said.

Rev Amani, whose jurisdiction covers Moshi Rural, Moshi Urban, Rombo, Hai and Siha districts, urged institutions' heads to co-operate with the government and regional officials. He singled out internal and external audit as an area on which serious attention should be addressed.

He remarked "We must undertake auditing at every step we take, the contrary would be similar to a student skipping examinations; it would block a school from proceeding to the next level.

Plus, follow the advice of auditors." The 2017-2020 improved policy, which is gears at improving the community through education, runs alongside the 2016-2020 strategic plan.

Bishop Amani laid emphasis on good parenting and religious instruction as a basis for promoting and consolidating morality amongst youngsters, noting that the Church had its part to play and the society should play its part as well.

The Director of Education in the diocese, Rev Fr William Ruwaichi, said the improved policy would play an instrumental role in fostering in positive changes in the leadership and management of the academic profession, and enable it fare well in a competitive market.