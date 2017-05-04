Tanzania: NSSF Offers Amnesty to Employers With Arrears, Penalties

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has offered a general amnesty to all employers with outstanding arrears of contributions and penalties for the period of two months starting Tuesday this week.

According to information released yesterday, NSSF explained that the amnesty will involve all employers who will pay their outstanding arrears of contributions within May and June, this year.

"All employers who will be able to pay all contributions and arrears in a period of two months will be offered a general amnesty," reads part of the statement by NSSF. The statement added that the employers who will manage to comply with NSSF conditions will be exempted from paying the resulting penalties by 100 percent.

Moreover, NSSF informed employers that those who will be able to pay at least 50 percent of their outstanding penalties within the prescribed period, the pension fund will consider waiving the remaining penalties accordingly.

"Employers who will pay at least 50 percent of their outstanding penalties within the period of two months, which starts from May to June, then the remaining 50 percent penalties will be waived accordingly," reads the statement.

In April, 2016, NSSF issued a two months ultimatum to 3,234 employers in Dar es Salaam to pay arrears of workers monthly contributions before the end of June, 2016.

It was revealed that up to March 2016, a total of 21.4bn/- had not been submitted as required by the scheme laws and regulations.

According to NSSF Act Section 14 of 1997 all employers are required to present their monthly contributions of their employees within 30 days from the date of the end of the relevant month