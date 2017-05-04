29 April 2017

Ethiopia: Shipping Giant Unveils 10 Billion Br Profit

The state monopoly Ethiopian Shipping Lines & Logistics Service Enterprise (ESLSE) amassed a gross profit of 10 billion Br in the past nine months. In the same period, the Enterprise transported 3.5 million tonnes of goods via Djibouti and Berbera ports. This was disclosed during the first ever global annual agency meeting held in Ethiopia at Hilton Addis for two days until April 27, 2016. The meeting was attended by 35 international agents of the enterprise.

The meeting focused on operational issues, shipping activities and market conditions in different areas of the world, the performance of the agents and the enterprise as well as investment opportunities in Ethiopia.

The Enterprise, which was re-established in 2011 after merging four entities, has 11 vessels, 450 heavy trucks, 3,743 staffs, seven dry inland ports, a maritime academy at Babogaya, and delivers services in 309 ports.

With a 150 million dollars loan from the World Bank, the enterprise is undertaking a wide-range expansion project at Modjo dry port.

ESLSE, whose construction of its headquarters is 80pc completed, is responsible for the transportation of about 90pc of the country's dry cargo imports.

