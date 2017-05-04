Ethiopia: Solar Importers Face New DBE Terms

New conditions have been set out to access the 20 million dollars loan from the World Bank

The Development Bank of Ethiopia (DBE) has revised the terms that private solar device providers need to comply with to access the 20 million dollars working capital loan secured from the World Bank (WB). The new terms set out by the state policy financier requires 75pc of the funds go to import Solar Home Systems (SHS), 20pc to import solar lanterns and five percent for biogas.

SHS's, which will account for the majority of the funds, are usually used to provide power to houses. The remaining money will be used to import solar lamps which are charged through solar panels and cooking stoves that work with biogas.

"The new terms were set out to bring imports in line with the second edition of the growth and transformation plan, peoples' demands and the usability of the items," said Behailu Kassaye (PhD), director of Fund Administration and Rural Unions Financial Intermediation Program Coordination at the DBE.

The funds, which are part of the WB's 200 million dollar financing to Electricity Network Reinforcement & Expansion Project (ENREP), was availed in May last year by the WB with the aim of providing alternative sources of power to people living in areas with no access to electricity. The project would enable them to use off-grid solar power to light their homes, charge mobile phones, and watch television, instead of relying on kerosene, candles, and other fossil fuel sources of power.

In Ethiopia, only 12.2pc of the rural population have access to electricity, while 91pc of the urban population have access to electricity, according to the WB Sustainable Energy For All databases.

Even though the fund was availed last May, the DBE could not disburse the money following concerns raised by the Ministry of Water, Irrigation & Electricity (MoWIE), which provides technical assistance to DBE in approving the proposals of the distributors.

MoWIE claimed that the importers are primarily focused on importing solar lanterns, rather than the SHS, and they were distributing the items in urban areas that already had access to electricity. The SHS has a capacity of over eights watts, and the solar lanterns have a capacity of lower than eight watts.

In response to MoWIE's reservations, the importers claimed that the Ministry had a vested interest in using the fund to import the items itself, as it had experienced problems getting funds for that purpose. The importers also mentioned that this plan seems unrealistic.

"Rural areas are not wealthy. They cannot buy SHS with cash," claims a manager at one of the prominent solar panel provider.

In addition to the second edition of the growth and transformation plan, the new requirements were designed in line with MoWIE's electrification master plan, according to Behailu.

"The requirements were made neither in line with the MoWIE's plan nor with the second edition of the GTP. It clearly shows the interest of MoWIE to use the fund," claims the manager, who wished to remain anonymous. "Hundreds of thousands of lanterns that could have been distributed this fiscal year using these funds have now evaporated into thin air, as the process is intentionally drawn out."

The target for the duration of the second edition of the growth and transformation plan is to import 3.5 million solar lanterns and half a million SHS.

The fund mainly addresses the foreign currency crunch that has been affecting solar device importers and the whole country. When importers are approved for loans from the fund, they can immediately open a Letter of Credit to start imports. The loan will have to be paid back within two years, with an interest rate of 12pc. The sale of solar devices holds a profit margin of around 12pc to 24pc.

During the first round of proposal approvals, eight distributors imported 800,000 off-grid products and distributed them to three million people in July 2016.

"Now we want to work with 24 companies during the next round of funding," Behailu told Fortune.

In a bid to attain this plan the DBE will issue advertisements on different broadcast and print media outlets inviting importers to participate, by sending in proposals to secure the working capital loan.

"While the terms were under revision, six companies submitted their proposal to ensure the loan. The proposals are being reviewed," said Behailu.