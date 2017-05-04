29 April 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Well-Known Restaurant Opens Hotel

Yod Abyssinia, a known restaurant, and tour company join the hotel industry by building a three-star hotel with 35 million Br investment. Located on Haile Gebre Selassie Avenue, Yod Abyssinia Hotel has 24 standard rooms, restaurants, meeting halls, bars, and other additional hotel services.

The hotel is planning to give international standard services with highly skilled multilingual hotel professionals, according to Brook Daniel, general manager of the Hotel. It has created permanent job opportunities for 70 workers.

Yod Abyssinia is known for its two traditional restaurants in the capital which have been operational for the last 14 years. The restaurants serve as destinations for traditional food, music, and dance.

Currently, there are around 1,129 hotels in Addis Abeba. Ethiopia ranks eighth in Africa in terms of hotel development with 1,000 rooms, with 84pc of hotel development in the pipeline.

