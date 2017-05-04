Ethiopia: Tourism Industry Sees New Faces

The new appointees will assume their posts as of May 2, 2017

The tourism industry of the country, which recently had a massive reshuffle for its high-level posts, now perceives additional reshuffling, at the Ethiopian Tourism Organization (ETO) and Ethiopian Wildlife Conservation Authority (EWCA).

The Prime Minister office removed Solomon Tadesse former CEO of the ETO and his deputy Jemal Kedir, as of April 20, 2017. At the same time, the office sacked Dawud Mume director general of the EWCA on the same date.

Yohannes Tilahun replaces Solomon, and Yechale Mihret (Ass. Prof) replaced Jemal. On the other hand, Kummera Wakgira, who has been a director for National Park & Wild Life Sanctuary Development at the EWCA, replaced Dawud.

Last year, the ministry changed its minister twice. In November 2016, the current Minister Hirut Woldemariam (PhD) assumed the post by replacing Aisha Mohammed (Eng.), who replaced Amin Abdulqader after he served five years in January 2016.

Even if the reason for removing these officials is not identified yet, the institution which had been under the leadership of these officials had been highly criticised for their poor performance during regular meetings organised by the Ministry.

"The reshuffle seems to improve the performances of these organisations," said a source from the Ministry.

The letter for the new appointment was distributed at all departments of the ETO on April, 20, which was a surprise and unexpected for the entire staff, according to the workers at the ETO.

Before assuming his current position, Yohannes had been serving as chief technology officer at the Ethiopian Investment Commission, chief executive officer of General Energy (GE) Ethiopia, and senior director of public-private partnership at the Ethiopian Transformation Agency. He has also worked at Wells Fargo Advisors, banking consultancy firm, with different positions.

Yohannes, who has a brief financial background, obtained his first and masters degree from University of District of Columbia in finance and business administration, respectively.

"Initially, I persisted not take the post, but Hirut convinced me that I had to take the position," Yohannes told Fortune.

Before assuming the new position, Yechale has been serving as a vice dean for a department of business and economics at the University of Gonder (UoG).

Yechale has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Tourism Management from UoG, and masters degree from Addis Ababa University. He had served as a lecturer at Mizan Tepi University before he moved to registrar's head of the business and economic college.

The two new appointees got orientation from Meaza Gebremedihin, state minister of Culture & Tourism last week.

"We might take one to two weeks to get familiar with all the organisation status before deciding how to proceed in realising the national plan for the tourism industry," Yechale told Fortune.

The ETO was established in 2014 along with Tourism Transformation Council, both designed to transform the tourism industry of the country. Prime Minister Hailemariam Deslagne chairs the council and incorporating the various stakeholders of the tourism industry.

The new appointees will officially assume their posts beginning in May 2, 2017.