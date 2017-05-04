22 April 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Corner Stone Laid for Tertiary Hospital

Prime Minister Hailmariam Desalegn laid the cornerstone for the Ethio-American tertiary hospital, which will cost 2.4 billion Br. The hospital will have 300 beds for in-house patients and eight operating rooms.

Aside from providing health service, the hospital is expected to save foreign exchange. The hospital will also be able to provide various treatments including cancer. Founded by 12 doctors five years ago, the project now has 260 members from Ethiopia, the Middle East, the United States and other countries.

The construction is expected to be finalised in the next three years.

Addis Abeba will have two international standard hospitals in the next five years, according to the latest master plan of the city.

