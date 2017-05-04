Photo: Facebook

A security guard who drove down Goske Street the night of the Van Breda axe murders noticed nothing out of the ordinary, he told the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

Edgar Wyngaard, the night shift commander on January 26, 2015, was called as the State's third witness on day six of Henri van Breda's trial.

He said he drove past the family home six or seven times during patrols and everything was in order.

He received no complaints from residents, who acted as an additional set of eyes and ears.

When later asked to check the fence and camera footage, he found nothing unusual.

Van Breda, 22, has pleaded not guilty to charges of axing his parents Martin, 54, and Teresa, 55, and brother Rudi, 22, to death, attempting to murder his younger sister Marli, and defeating the ends of justice.

Strict security measures

He alleges an intruder attacked the family in their home on the estate, in Stellenbosch, in the early hours of January 27, 2015.

Wyngaard's testimony revolved around the strict security measures in place at the upmarket estate.

These included electric fences, bloodhound patrols and registration processes for visitors.

He told prosecutor Susan Galloway that any builders who wanted access had to register at reception, and offer their IDs and fingerprints.

They were only allowed to work until late if the owner gave permission. This permission was noted on the system and security made sure that they were escorted off the property when done.

He believed it was impossible for anyone to gain unauthorised access.

Under cross-examination, he was asked by Matthys Combrink on the likelihood of someone jumping over the electric fence using insulated material.

Wyngaard felt it was either impossible or very risky.

Combrink asked if he was aware of a break-in at a home on the estate in September 2014. He replied that he needed more information.

The defence lawyer mentioned that there were 20 criminal complaints at the estate between 2013 and 2015, but that no-one was found.

Through questioning, it emerged that two security guards patrolled the estate's 7.5km of fence at night.

The trial continues.

Source: News24