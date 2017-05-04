4 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Lambie Named On Sharks Bench

The Sharks will take on the Western Force in Saturday's Super Rugby clash at Kings Park bolstered by the inclusion of Pat Lambie who has been named amongst the reserves.

Lambie has not played for the Sharks since taking a knock against the Waratahs in round 3, but his return is a most welcome one.

In other changes, there are two new wings this week with Kobus van Wyk also returning from injury, taking over from Odwa Ndungane, while the exciting Sbu Nkosi, who is making his debut, has replaced Lwazi Mvovo who has been rested this week.

Up front, there is rotation in the second row with Stephan Lewies making way for Etienne Oosthuizen who is joined by the other Oosthuizen - Coenie - who comes in for Lourens Adriaanse at tight head prop.

Kick-off for Saturday's clash at Kings Park is scheduled for 15:05.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Sbu Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt (captain), 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Beast Mtawarira, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Patrick Lambie, 23 Johan Deysel

Force

15 Marcel Brache, 14 James Verity-Amm, 13 Curtis Rona, 12 Billy Meakes, 11 Alex Newsome, 10 Jono Lance, 9 Ian Prior, 8 Isireli Naisarani, 7 Matt Hodgson (captain), 6 Brynard Stander, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 Ross Haylett-Petty, 3 Tetara Faulkner, 2 Tatafu Polata-Nau, 1 Pek Cowan

Substitutes: 16 Heath Tessmann, 17 Francios van Wyk, 18 Shambeckler Vui, 19 Lewis Carmichael, 20 Richard Hardwick, 21 Mitchell Short, 22 Luke Burton, 23 Peter Grant

Source: Sport24

