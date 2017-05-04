South Africa: Firearm Recovered By Ethekwini Inner South Cluster

press release

Yesterday, 3 May 2017 at approximately 22:00, an Ethekwini Inner South Intelligence driven operation together with KZN Rapid Rail Police Unit, successfully apprehended a suspect wanted for his involvement in Trio Crimes. The 35 year-old suspect was apprehended in Clermont, and was found in possession of an unlicenced 9mm Pistol Luger M80 with the serial number filed off as well as 9 live rounds of ammunition. The suspect was charged for being in unlawful possession of a firearm. The suspect will appear in Court in due time.

Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Commander, Major General Nunkumar commended members on their excellent work in apprehending the suspect and recovering the unlicenced firearm. "We will be conducing numerous operations to drastically reduce the number of unlicenced firearms on the streets of the Ethekwini Inner South area," he said.