South Africa: Hawks Welcome Double Life Sentences for Farm Murderer

press release

Limpopo — Limpopo Hawks Provincial Head Major General Thobeka Jozi has hailed the two life sentences that were imposed to Gibson Banda (38) by Thohoyandou High Court on 2 May 2017.

In November 2010, Banda who was employed as a farm worker at 16 Castle farm in Musina shot and killed the farm owner Mr Johan Greyvensteyn (54) and his wife Mrs Ann Jesle Greyvensteyn (52) at their farm.

The decomposed bodies of the two were found locked in their car under the railway line bridge near Kamukos farm by a passer-by who alerted the police. Preliminary investigations revealed that both deceased were having gunshot wounds on the head.

Investigations led the team to the suspect's home country (where) where he was arrested and extradited to South Africa with the assistance of Interpol.

During the arrest, the police recovered the properties which were stolen during the farm attack and the firearm which was used to commit crime.

The suspect appeared several times in the Thohoyandou High Court and Pretoria High Court during his trial until he was convicted and sentenced by the Thohoyandou High Court on 2 May 2017. Banda was sentenced as follows:

Count 1 Murder- life imprisonment

Count 2 Murder- life imprisonment

Count 3 Robbery with Aggravating Circumstances- 15 years imprisonment

Count 4 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm- 3 years imprisonment and

Count 5 Unlawful Possession of Ammunition- 3 years imprisonment.

General Jozi further commended all units that were involved to make sure that justice is well served in this case. "We believe that these sentences will send a strong message to all criminals that crime does not pay. We want to thank all those involved, the SAPS, NPA and the entire Justice system for making sure that the family of the deceased get closure from horrific incident they sadly endured". She added.