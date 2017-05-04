3 May 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Parolee Remanded in Custody for Farm Burglary

Ventersdorp — A 35-year-old accused and parolee, Boitumelo Petrus Mokgatla from Tigane township near Hartbeesfontein appeared in the Ventersdorp Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 2 April 2017 on charges of housebreaking and theft, three counts of attempted murder as well as illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The accused will appear again on Tuesday, 9 May 2017 at Ventersdorp Magistrates' Court for bail application.

The accused's court appearance emanated from their arrest at a farm in Tweelingfontein near Ventersdorp on Sunday, 30 April 2017.

It is alleged that the accused entered a farmer's house in the evening on the said day. By then, the farmer and his wife had visited their son who stays not far from their farm.

According to information, the farmer and his family were sitting at his son's place when they noticed that there was someone inside their house. They immediately alerted the police and the neighbouring farmers.

The police responded swiftly and surrounded the farm house. On noticing the presence of the police, the accused allegedly fired shots through the window but no one got injured in the process.

The police and hostage negotiators managed to get inside the house and the accused handed himself over to the police.

Two firearms and ammunition which were stolen from the house were found in his possession. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was on parole at the time of his arrest after being sentenced to ten years imprisonment for house breaking.

