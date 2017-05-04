South Africa: Africans Know Your History - Minister

Pretoria — Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has encouraged Africans to know their history so they will not discriminate against each other.

"We need to know how we relate to each other as Africans and we need to know our history so that the kind of conflict which is senseless amongst us as Africans from time to time is buried forever," Minister Mthethwa said.

He was speaking on Wednesday during the launch of Africa Month in Pretoria.

"If you trace our history you will understand we are one people. Programmes like this are aimed at integrating people on the continent culturally, socially, politically and economically.

"We are driven by the vision to achieve an African continent that is peaceful, democratic, non-racial, non-sexist, united and prosperous and that embraces the spirit of ubuntu," Minister Mthethwa said.

The Month of May is recognised as Africa Month, to celebrate the founding of the Organisation of African Unity on 25 May 1963. This date was declared as Africa Day as a symbol of unity amongst all Africans.

Minister Mthethwa said Africa Month is therefore viewed as a dynamic instrument to contribute to the call for unity.

"On a continent where we seek permanent peace and stability, enhanced intra-Africa trade relations, social integration with other countries, the development of cross border languages, cultural cross-pollination, the entrenchment of democracy, Africa Month becomes a sounding board and a way of establishing mental frameworks and doing some of the groundwork for carrying out of all these mammoth tasks," he said.

Head of Culture Division African Union Commission, Angela Martins, said Africa Month should be used to engage young people so they can contribute to the development of the continent as 2017 was declared the year of the youth by the AU.

"The youth is the best resource that the continent has so we [need to] use the potential of the youth to make a difference in the world at large," she said.

Martins said the African Union Agenda 2063 is a powerful strategy which is aimed at ensuring the economic development of Africa is on track and she encouraged communities to be part of the process by making contributions to the process of development.