South Africa: SAPS Strengthens Partnership With Sabric

press release

Pretoria: Management of the South African Police Service together with the Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula, recently met with representatives of the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC) to enhance existing strategies on how best to deal with the on-going cash-in-transit heists.

The meeting followed the recent spate of cash-in-transit heists and created an opportunity for all stakeholders to deliberate on the critical role that the South African Police service plays in preventing, combating and the thorough investigation of crimes related to cash-in-transit.

During the meeting, it became clear that the challenges faced by SABRIC partners are huge, with Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the Western Cape recording a sudden resurgence of cash-in-transit heists and/or attempts in recent months.

Stakeholders resolved for more co-operation between the banking industry and the South African Police Service in a bid to eradicate the on-going criminal activities.

As the South African Police Service, we continue to enhance strategies in place to further reduce incidents of this nature through crime intelligence led operations.

Of concern was the continued loss of life during the commission of these crimes. All stakeholders resolved to strengthen their working relationship for the purposes of seeing the eradication of this serious crime trend.

"These brazen criminals should not be allowed to terrorise our communities and law enforcement agencies. Our members should be allowed to exercise their constitutional mandate without fear or favour. Our plans are aimed at intensifying our strategies through collaborative initiatives, with the ultimate goal of eradicating these serious crimes together with stakeholders from SABRIC," said Acting National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane.

The leadership of SABRIC also felt strongly about the on-going partnership which they believe adds significant value to the fight against eradicating this crime type.

"The South African Banking Risk Information Centre, SABRIC, wishes to commend the police on their response to putting plans in place to tackle the spate of CIT and ATM attacks that our members have experienced in recent weeks," says CEO, Kalyani Pillay. "The violent and brazen nature of these attacks is a major concern for both the CIT Companies and the banks and the SAPS have fortunately put plans into action to deal with this. The collaboration amongst the various divisions of the police, prosecution, SABRIC, the banks, CIT Companies and other relevant role-players, led by the SAPS, has yielded clear strategies and tactics. We are also pleased with the support from the various levels of leadership within the SAPS, starting from the very top", says Pillay. She adds that they will continue to fully support law enforcement and from a sector perspective will also leave no stone unturned in fighting this scourge.

We once again call upon our communities to continue to work together with our members in condemning and ensuring that we create a safe and secure environment for all.

As the South African Police Service, we remain committed to the implementation of strategies and plans aimed at combating crime across South Africa. We continue to enhance and develop our members skills through training programmes in a bid to ensure that they are always combat ready.