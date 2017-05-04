Nigeria: Operation Deep Punch - Army Confirms Killing of Boko Haram Leaders Near Sambisa

Army authorities disclosed on Thursday that several Boko Haram commanders were killed in several Operation Deep Punch attack on hideouts and camps of the terrorists around the Sambisa Forest general area.

According to the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, the attack on the hideouts and camps which were jointly carried out by the Nigerian Air force and Troops of Lafiya Dole, also destroyed logistics bases, arms stockpile and terrorist's equipment in Mangusum and various parts of Sambisa including Balla and Parisu.

Brigadier General Usman said, "There were enquiries on alleged wounding one of the Boko Haram terrorist's group factional leaders.

"As you are aware, the Boko Haram terrorists have been on the run, but now they have nowhere to go.

"We wish to confirm that there are ongoing clearance operations in various parts of the north east by the military.

"The Nigerian Air Force specifically has been carrying out excellent aerial bombardments with utmost precision to the point that they have destroyed the Boko Haram terrorist's logistics, weapons, and equipment and neutralized quite a number of terrorists in Mangusum, various parts of Sambisa including Balla and Parisu.

"The ongoing renewed combat readiness and good efforts by the Nigerian Air Force are indeed very commendable as it led to recovery of high caliber weapons and further decimation of the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists.

"There were indications that quite a number of the terrorist's key leaders have either been killed or wounded.

"Efforts are ongoing to further confirm the details from our troops who have been involved on Operation Deep Punch."

Meanwhile, as part of efforts of enhancing civil-military relations, the Nigerian Army Special Forces School (NASFS) on Wednesday handed over of Water point established for a community at outskirts of Buni Yadi, Yobe State which was drawn from the industrial borehole sunk the school.

The water point was handed over to Lawal Abubakar Adam of Fulatari in Buni Yadi by Brigadier General MG Ali, Commandant of the NASFS.

Present were the ward heads of the 4 benefiting communities.