Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is not relenting on its decision to bar Kamuzu Stadium from hosting matches and has written Super League of Malawi ( Sulom) advising the body not to allocate any game at the Kamuzu Stadium.

This follows a statement Malawi FA issued about two weeks ago condemning the venue and declared it should not be used safety purposes unless the issues that were raised in the assessment report are addressed.

The assessment report revealed that the stadium's artificial turf has worn out and dangerous as it can lead to player's picking unnecessary injuries.

But government through Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Henry Mussa few days ago underrated FAM's directive and ordered that Kamuzu Stadium should not be closed and promised to make quick maintainance regarding the concerns FAM raised after assessment.

The decision was announced amid reports that supporters of two Blantyre-based giants Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers--who use the stadium as their home ground-- were planning a march protest against the closure of the country's oldest football ground.

Among other reasons, the stadium was declared unfit due to its dilapidated state, poor sanitary conditions and, above all, the artificial turf which has outlived its life-span.

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu said while they appreciate the concerns raised by the clubs on the effects of barring the stadium from hosting matches, "the consequences of continuing to host matches at the stadium have far-reaching consequences."