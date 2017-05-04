Africa: SAP Africa Customers Exceed Global Standards

A new whistle-blowing policy has led to some spectacular seizures of looted funds. But short-term thinking can only lead… Read more »

Johannesburg — SAP Africa has recognised eight customers, drawn from around the continent, for execution of quality innovation and business transformation. The City of Cape Town clinched a double in the Business Transformation and Innovation categories at the Quality Awards held in Sandton. Kenya Electricity Transmission Company won gold in the Fast Delivery category. Other winners in the Fast Delivery were Botswana Oil Limited (bronze) and Nigeria German Chemicals (silver). Cosumar of Morocco won bronze and UAC (Nigeria) clinched silver in the category. In the Innovation category, Alteram and Pick n' Pay won bronze and silver respectively. Nazia Pillay, Hwead of Active Quality Management at SAP Africa, said the event was an ideal opportunity to acknowledge customers for successful implementation of SAP's innovative technology in the continent. The executive pointed out the recipients hailed from a range of industries in the private and public sector. An independent, external panel of experts selected the recipients. "The quality of our African customers' technology implementations exceeded global standards, pointing to a bright future for digital transformation in the continent," said Pillay. German-headquartered SAP has 1 800 customers and 500 partners across 20 African countries. SAP is a market leader in enterprise application software.

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.