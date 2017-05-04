Malawi Police in Blantyre are hunting for Mrs Prudence Chanthunya, wife to murder suspect Misozi Chanthunya, in connection with a hit and run accident after she crashed her vehicle into the brick fence of Polytechnic, a constituent college of the University of Malawi, and disappeared from the scene.

According to eye witnesses, in November last year around 4am while driving under the influence of alcohol as she had downed vodka at one of the drinking joints in Blantyre where she was reportedly getting wasted with her close friends, Mrs Chanthunya crashed her vehicle, a Mitsubishi Pajero into the brick fence of the college.

Fearing to face the police a for drink- drviving and dangerous driving, the South African national forced the vehicle from the collapsed brick fence reversing back into the Kamuzu Highway but ended up hitting a tree causing more damage to the rear side of the vehicle, sources from the Total Filling Station near the college confirmed.

Upon realising the vehicle was too damaged to drive, she asked for a lift from a passer-by and sped off from the crime scene while she arranged for a tow-truck to quickly tow the damaged vehicle away.

It was later reported that she immediately sneaked out of the country to let the issue die down. Mrs Chanthunya returned after some weeks and immediately relocated from Blantyre to Lilongwe to widen the distance between herself and law enforcers and the college.

An official at the college confirmed to our reporter, "We have been trying to locate Mrs Chanthunya with no luck. We do not know her whereabouts. The damage caused to this property could cost the government millions to fix and that is if the ministry agrees to fund that kind of budget which will be an uphill task.

"We simply reported the matter to police but since November, there has not been much progress."

This publication also understands Mrs Chanthunya may be successfully masking herself from the law with the help of a top official from Ministry of Home Affairs whom she has been allegedly dating since her arrival in Lilongwe.

When Nyasa Times tried to contact one of Mrs Chanthunya's friends, he refused to comment on the matter and simply gave us a mobile number which we could reach her on, but has been unavailable.

MisoziChanthunya, husband to the hit and run driver, is reportedly on remand in a South African prison awaiting trial for the murder of his Zimbabwean girlfriend, the late Linda Gasa, whom he allegedly murdered and tried to conceal her body under a bathtub at a cottage in Mangochi.