Uganda: High Crime in the City Is Due to Poverty

A friend of mine who sits on one of the security committees in Kampala revealed to me that each night, there are about 100 cases of home break-ins in Kampala. This is minus the petty crimes committed during the day like snatching of phones or stealing of computers. The cases of phone thefts are very easily in thousands. I personally lost four phones and a laptop in one year alone. This is not news that the police would like to disclose to the population and it is understandable because it will cause unrest. However, it is important for people to know what is happening so that they can take necessary steps to protect themselves. Personally, I have decided to be home by 10pm and even have to painfully part with an amount of money to keep a security guard.

The high rate of crime is strongly linked to the high poverty levels in the population. Many find it hard to afford three meals a day. People in the east are even eating termites and rats.

I had a discussion with one LC official in Naguru slum who told me, everyday he has to give many residents between Shs500 and Shs1,000 to buy a chapatti for super.

Those who have ever experienced the pangs of hunger or the challenges of poverty know how it can drive you to do unthinkable things. People faced with poverty-related problems will go to great lengths to address their food needs or other necessities of life. The women will often indulge in prostitution while the men will resort to stealing.

However hard the police try to foil their efforts, they will always devise new means of stealing. I saw on Facebook that thieves have even created a chemical that dissolves walls. For them it is about survival and no one can be more creative as one who is struggling to survive.

It is thus unrealistic that the security organs think that they will stop theft and crime without trying to address the root causes of crime. The two go hand in hand.

Walls of the rich are getting higher, but crime is also growing at a faster rate. The government talks of giving important people security guards but how many police officers can the government hire to protect every important person? These important people have families and even if these important people are protected, can the government afford to protect their wives and children assuming that each has an average of four children?

Therefore the government and everyone concerned should think of addressing the root causes of this insecurity and high crime levels. A security crisis like this should not only trigger action by security agencies to step up their security operations, but should also trigger discussions on how to deal with the high unemployment most especially in cities. The government is addressing unemployment but it is not keeping in pace with the rate of unemployment. We need to keep the young people busy and employed to curb the high crime rate. One economist even suggested that instead of having idle unemployed people, they would rather be engaged to dig holes in the morning and fill them up in the evening and pay what is available. In Uganda this is not necessary because there is a lot to do. Young people can be engaged in leveling murram roads, building dams or lakes like they did in Buganda (the Kabaka's lake), or planting trees and in turn the government can provide a meal or some facilitation. But everyone should be kept busy and earn something however small.

Another thing the government could do is to assess how many jobs an investor more especially the foreign investors will create before being allowed to invest in the country. This business of a Chinese opening a supermarket and creating one job should not be tolerated.

Everyone with capacity should also join in this fight by developing pro-poor lenses when investing their money. Andrew Rugasira has been able to create 140,000 jobs countrywide through his company Good African Coffee. Others need to emulate him. We should endeavour to invest more in projects that create jobs rather than sinking billions into real estate where the benefits will be enjoyed by a few family members. Otherwise we will all be affected.

Lastly the government should act like they are aware that crime and unemployment are strongly linked. I find it contradictory that as crime soars, the minister of Kampala Capital City Authority is evicting people from markets and other business hubs to hand the land to one investor to build a shopping centre. These markets employ thousands of people and to disorganise their livelihood for the benefit of one investor can only relegate more people to the group of criminals.

The writer is a development economist.