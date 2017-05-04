Opposition United Party for National (UPND) officials are confirming that the case involving Hakainde Hichilema and 5 other people jointly charged with Treason will go ahead tomorrow morning.

Magistrate Simusamba is expected to heat the case at 08:00 hours despite earlier indication the matter will be deffered owing to the LAZ AGM.

Meanwhile, the UPND supreme organ, the National Management Committee and Members of Parliament, have held an extraordinary meeting and resolved to take a political route to secure their leader's release immediately.

Hichilema, who has been remanded in prison for 22 days, now is charged for treason, whose sentence in Zambia is a death.

UPND Spokesperson Charles Kakoma has announced the resolutions made at the party's National Management Committee meeting which met for the first time after the arrest of Hichilema.

The Supreme Organ of the United Party For National Development ( UPND) National Management Committee (NMC) today held its first meeting after the arrest and detention of party President Hakainde Hichilema. This was an Extraordinary Meeting of the NMC at which UPND Members of Parliament were invited to attend and participate.

The meeting resolved generally and as follows:

1. President Hakainde Hichilema should be released immediately and without conditions.

2. The incarceration of President Hakainde Hichilema is politically motivated and requires a political solution. The NMC concluded that the aim of the Patriotic Front ( PF) is to (a) eliminate HH politically by jailing him for more than 6 months so that he is disqualified from standing again in future Presidential Elections.

(B) Eliminate the UPND by arresting it's leaders and crippling it's ability to organise and perform its functions so that PF has no serious competition in future elections.

(C) Kill HH if possible. The excessive force used to raid on his house without a warrant and destruction of his gate, doors, windows and teargasing of his rooms was aimed at eliminating him.