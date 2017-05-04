3 May 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Hichilema Treason Case Goes Ahead Tomorrow

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Adamu

Opposition United Party for National (UPND) officials are confirming that the case involving Hakainde Hichilema and 5 other people jointly charged with Treason will go ahead tomorrow morning.

Magistrate Simusamba is expected to heat the case at 08:00 hours despite earlier indication the matter will be deffered owing to the LAZ AGM.

Meanwhile, the UPND supreme organ, the National Management Committee and Members of Parliament, have held an extraordinary meeting and resolved to take a political route to secure their leader's release immediately.

Hichilema, who has been remanded in prison for 22 days, now is charged for treason, whose sentence in Zambia is a death.

UPND Spokesperson Charles Kakoma has announced the resolutions made at the party's National Management Committee meeting which met for the first time after the arrest of Hichilema.

The Supreme Organ of the United Party For National Development ( UPND) National Management Committee (NMC) today held its first meeting after the arrest and detention of party President Hakainde Hichilema. This was an Extraordinary Meeting of the NMC at which UPND Members of Parliament were invited to attend and participate.

The meeting resolved generally and as follows:

1. President Hakainde Hichilema should be released immediately and without conditions.

2. The incarceration of President Hakainde Hichilema is politically motivated and requires a political solution. The NMC concluded that the aim of the Patriotic Front ( PF) is to (a) eliminate HH politically by jailing him for more than 6 months so that he is disqualified from standing again in future Presidential Elections.

(B) Eliminate the UPND by arresting it's leaders and crippling it's ability to organise and perform its functions so that PF has no serious competition in future elections.

(C) Kill HH if possible. The excessive force used to raid on his house without a warrant and destruction of his gate, doors, windows and teargasing of his rooms was aimed at eliminating him.

Zambia

Zambia Politics Take Worrying Turn

Last August, politicians across the Continent watched with mounting concern as the drama surrounding the elections in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.