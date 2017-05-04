The Dome in Swakopmund will host the Africa Cup Inline Hockey Tournament from 22 - 25 May. At a recent Africa Cup Pre-photos event (l-r) Dave Hammond (Captain of Team Canada), Paul Schrader (Bank Windhoek), Trish Hammond (NIIHA sports officer), Marco Debortoli (Co-Captain of Team Namibia) had the opportunity meet each other before the kick-off of the event.

According to sponsors, Bank Windhoek players from South Africa, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Spain, USA, Canada, Eritrea, India, Brazil and Great Britain will participate against Team Namibia.

"There will be eight teams competing in the Men's division all looking to be crowned champion. Along with the world-class hockey being played, a youth hockey camp and referee clinic will take place during the days of the Africa Cup," the announcement stated.

Debortoli said,."It is always an honour to represent your country and test your skills against the world's best, but to be able to do this in my home country, in my home town and on my own rink will be the most incredible opportunity and experience any athlete could dream of."

Meanwhile, Hammond who has three world championships under his belt said, "The Africa Cup Inline will offer Inline Hockey at its best for this part of the world. This will be the first time since 2009 that I will be able to participate in a world-class event, helping me prepare for a world championship."

Jacquiline Pack, Executive Officer: Marketing and Corporate Communication Services at Bank Windhoek said Bank Windhoek is aware that In-line Hockey has taken huge strides in Namibia and that it is a fast growing sport.

"It is a sport that is enjoyed by young kids and by adults alike and it is a very well managed sport. These are qualities that make Bank Windhoek proud to be associated with this tournament. We welcome all the regional and international visitors and teams to our beautiful country, and specifically to the picturesque town of Swakopmund. Bank Windhoek congratulates The Dome for winning the bid to host the Africa Cup in their world-class facilities and we urge everyone, even the people not living in Swakopmund, to support our Namibian team," she said.