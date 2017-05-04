4 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Raids AU Military Base in Central Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

Heavily armed Al shabaab fighters have launched an attack on a military base belonging to Ethiopian troops serving with African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in Halgan town.

The militants have engaged a deadly gunfight with the AU forces stationed in Halgan, which fell to AMISOM on Wednesday, after Al shabaab pulled out of the town without combat.

According to a resident who spoke to Radio Shabelle over the phone, both warring sides have exchanged a heavy and small weaponry, including RPGs during the confrontation.

Somalia

Declining Deterrence Gives Somali Pirates a Lifeline - Report

Declining vigilance is giving pirates an opening to renew their attacks on ships traveling near Somalia, according to a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.