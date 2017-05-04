Somalia: Al-Shabaab Raids AU Military Base in Central Somalia

Heavily armed Al shabaab fighters have launched an attack on a military base belonging to Ethiopian troops serving with African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in Halgan town.

The militants have engaged a deadly gunfight with the AU forces stationed in Halgan, which fell to AMISOM on Wednesday, after Al shabaab pulled out of the town without combat.

According to a resident who spoke to Radio Shabelle over the phone, both warring sides have exchanged a heavy and small weaponry, including RPGs during the confrontation.