4 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: UN Condemns 'Gruesome' Killing of Somali Minster

The United Nations special representative for Somalia Michael Keating has strongly condemned the gruesome killing of Abas Siraji the public works and reconstruction minister.

In a Twitter post, Mr Keating has termed the killing as a horrible shock and a big loss for Somalia, saying that UN assistance mission in Somalia (UNSOM) is mourning his death.

UNSOM has sent heartfelt condolences to family and friends of late Minster of Public Works Abbas Abdullahi Siraji, who embodied energy and idealism of young Somalis.

Siraji who was the youngest minister in Somali cabinet was shot dead last evening near the Presidential Palace by the security guards of the Auditor General Dr Nur Farah Jimale.

The minister was killed in his car, after being mistaken for militant trying to block the auditor's vehicle and kill him in a drive-by shooting. However, investigation is underway.

