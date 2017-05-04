Uganda: Soldier Tortured to Near Death

Dokolo — A UPDF soldier was alleged tortured at a hotel in Dokolo District on Labour Day (Monday).

Pte Paul Ocen, attached to 4th Division Barracks in Gulu District, had gone to pick his motorcycle from his friend Mr Lameck Owong at the hotel, when he found him (Owong) tied with a rope.

"On arrival at the hotel's entrance, I saw my motocycle parked within the premises, but the workers closed the gate and blocked me from entering. However, I forced my way in and that is when I found Mr Owong tied with a roped," Ocen narrated.

"I was also bundled up with Owong and taken to a room. They smeared our bodies with a mixture of ash mixed and salt, and beat us with hot metal objects," he added.

It is reported that moments later, the Dokolo District Police Commander (DPC), Mr Aminsi Kayondo Lukanga, rushed to the scene and took the victims to Dokolo health centre IV for medication.

A doctor at Dokolo health centre who attended to the soldier said he was out of danger.

However, when contacted, the Resident District Commissioner for Dokolo, Ms Susan Akany, said the DPC had not briefed her about the incident.

The North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Mr David Ongom Mudong, declined to comment, saying he wanted to get full details of what happened before coming up with an official statement.

"I have been calling the DPC (Dokolo) but he is not picking my calls. I even sent him a message on Whatsapp but he has not replied," Mr Ongom told this newspaper on Wednesday.

The Fourth Division Army spokesman, Lt Hassan Kato, said the unit Pte Ocen is attached to (Gulu Barracks) had not yet been informed about the incident.

However, he promised to act fast. "A torture case has already been registered at Dokolo Central Police Station under CRB405/2017."