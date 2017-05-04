A Harare city council human resources officer landed in the dock after he allegedly robbed a hooker of her $20 at gun point.

James Chitsa who stays at Trafalgur Court on the 12th floor appeared before magistrate Babra Chimboza facing armed robbery charges.

Allegations against Chitsa arose on April 22 this year after he picked up Sheila Mawaraidze who sells sex at Razzle sports club.

It is alleged that he was charged $25 for the service and he agreed.

Prosecutors allege that the two then hired a taxi and were charged $4.

Chitsa handed a $10 note to the cab driver but he didn't have any change.

This prompted Mawaraidze to release her $4 paying for the taxi while she took possession of Chitsa's $10.

The two then went to Chitsa's place where Mawaraidze demanded the outstanding balance before having sex with him.

Court heard Chitsa negotiated downwards and the duo settled for $20.

Chitsa went on to pay the outstanding $10 and they had sex.

After the act, court heard Chitsa then went to his dressing table and took a gun from a drawer before he told the hooker that he wanted to teach her a lesson.

It is alleged that he then pointed the gun at Mawaraidze demanding his money back.

She refused and it is alleged that Chitsa went on to cock his gun.

Mawaraidze then gave him the money before Chitsa ordered her to dress and chased her downstairs.