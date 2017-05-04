Nigerians Fault Govts Claim On Economic Recession

Nigerian Citizens, Thursday, berated the Federal Government over its claim that the country had come out of economic recession, saying such claim is contrary to reality on ground in the country.

Last week, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed said that the country in a week time would be out of recession based on a statistical data emanating from the National Bureau of Statistic (NBS).

But a source from the National Bureau of Statistic (NBS), who claimed not to be speaking for the bureau made it clear that Nigeria is still in the recession based on what is currently going on in the country.

The source faulted the source of the data claiming that the country is out of its economic hardship, saying the data did not emanate from them.

Reacting to this, a member, Board of Trustee of the Youth Leaders Association of Nigeria (YLAN), Abayomi Fagbenro , told vanguard in an interview that the claim by the government is far from reality, asking where the government is getting its information.

According to him, "I don't foresee that because an average Nigerians are still suffering when we used the word recession, what does it mean to be out of recession, what book are they reading, do they talk to the masses outside, they people who do not have a place to live, people that do not have the food on their table, the people that have not been paid their salary in the last few months.

"So, I don't believe so, when Nigeria can be able to pay all their workers' salaries and they don't have to pay from arrears then we will know that we are getting somewhere, you cannot tell me that we are out recession when we are still owing some workers for several months. What about our retirees?"

Also speaking, the Statistician General of the NBS, Yemi Kale, said the bureau under his watch would not mince word to tell Nigerians the true situation of the country's economy.

Kale stated this while receiving an award; National Patriot Award conferred on him by the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Abuja.

He noted that it became a worrying situation in the country when some of indicators were not showing progress in the economy, expressing optimism that Nigeria would bounce back.

The Senate President of NANS, Comrade Salam Oyejide said the action of Statistician General displayed his loyalty to Nigerians by refusing to follow fellow appointees, who had been economical with the truth concerning the economic reality in the country.

"You came out bodily that the economy was in recession, now the political actors have gone back to drawing board to re-strategise for suitable economic development, today Kano, Kebbi, Ebonyi, Anambra states and many others are part of states exporting rice, mineral resources have also become a source for attention for policy maker all to improve the economy," he said.