4 May 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Cossasa Games Roar Into Life

By Ellina Mhlanga

NATIONAL Association of Secondary Schools Heads head-in-charge of athletics Philip Chikomwe has rallied the team to do well in Confederation of Schools Sport Associations of Southern Africa Championships starting today at the National Sports Stadium.

The meet runs until Saturday with Botswana, Namibia and Malawi also expected to take part. Lesotho, who had expressed interest in the event, have withdrawn and will now be sending two officials to attend meetings that are to be held on the sidelines of the competition.

Zimbabwe are the reigning champions. A team of 162 athletes and officials has been camping at Queen Elizabeth.

The athletes have been training under the guidance of several coaches from the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe including director of coaching, talent identification and development Lisimati Phakamile.

Chikomwe said they are looking at fielding three athletes in each event in a bid to retain the title. "We are absolutely cooling down now. We have trained enough, so we are just doing light training in preparation of the competition.

"Definitely we are confident we will retain the title. We have prepared enough. What is left is to see what the athletes will deliver on the field. But I am very optimistic we will deliver," said Chikomwe.

