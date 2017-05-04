THOUSANDS of refugees stationed at Tongogora Refugee Camp are up in arms with the United Nations High Commissioner for refugees (UNHCR) for allegedly giving new arrivals sleeping mattress ahead of those who have been there for years sleeping on the floor or on the mats.

Veteran refugees claim that new arrivals from Mozambique who are running away from the Renamo insurgences are being given new and comfortable sleeping mattresses.

Recent political squabbles and military hostilities in neighbouring Mozambique resulted in the influx of asylum seekers from that country.

Information from the camp says more than 10 000 foreign immigrants are still at the centre with the majority of them from DRC (6.713), Mozambique (864), Burundi (630), Rwanda (564) and other countries.

"We have been here for years sleeping on the floor or on tattered mats yet those coming from Mozambique are being treated like Kings and Queens upon arrival," said Rosa Mafiya from DRC.

"We think they are being favoured because they are neighbours with this country. What's so special about them? We are all victims of political situations in our respective countries."

Dikende Mulombo from Rwanda said the situation has created buffer zones among the new arrivals and old refugees.

"The relationship is a bit hostile towards the Mozambicans as they are seen as better refugees than most us here," he claimed.

Responding to the allegations that the Mozambicans were getting better treatment than most of the refugees UNHCR Zimbabwe officer-in-charge, Esther Kirimi, said the commission is being asked to do more with less and yet the needs remain enormous.

"All refugees will now be given new mattresses and utensils. Instead of issuing sleeping mats the new policy will see us issuing mattresses which is an improvement. So mattresses are coming for everybody."

Kirimi also said she hoped that the government of Zimbabwe will continue to support the refugees as UNHCR is facing massive budget cuts in the current year.