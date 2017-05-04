4 May 2017

Kenya: Kamanda Says He'll Support Jaguar, but Insists He Won

He said the exercise was not fair "because the party register was not used."

Kamanda claimed the party's Secretary General Raphael Tuju was to blame for the "sham exercise," but insisted he will not quit President Uhuru Kenyatta's party out of loyalty.

"The person who won was Maina Kamanda, even if you look at the tallying," he claimed, and insisted that "I was declared winner by the Returning Officer but there are forces who think that the young people can attract more votes that the old. But we will see."

Kamanda had been declared winner in the nominations, but the verdict was overturned Wednesday by the party's appeals tribunal which cited numerous irregularities after alterations in results sent from various polling stations. The appeal was filed by Jaguar who was recently filmed shedding tears outside the party headquarters in Pangani.

