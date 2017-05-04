Botswana: Khama, Cabinet Meet Bahamas Team

Gaborone — The Botswana athletic team which recently made the country proud by winning silver medals in the 4x400m relay in Bahamas yesterday paid a courtesy call at the Office of the President.

The team was meet by President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama and cabinet ministers who told them that they followed their exploits outside the country.

President Khama said he saw it fit to meet with the team so that they could get to know each other better.

He congradulated them on their impressive performance on behalf of cabinet ministers and Batswana in general.

In a light moment, President Khama said he was aware that upon ending their careers in athletics, most of them would like to occupy his seat and invited Isaac Makwala to sit on his presidential chair and tell cabinet ministers what would be his top priority once he bacomes the President of the republic.

Interestingly, Makwala said he would put sports at the top of his agenda, especially athletics because the code was performing well.

The just ended IAAF/BTC World Relays were held at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, and team Botswana returned home last Wednesday.

Although the ladies team did not finish in a podium position, they managed to qualify for the World Championships.

BOPA