3 May 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Khama, Cabinet Meet Bahamas Team

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Benjamin Shapi

Gaborone — The Botswana athletic team which recently made the country proud by winning silver medals in the 4x400m relay in Bahamas yesterday paid a courtesy call at the Office of the President.

The team was meet by President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama and cabinet ministers who told them that they followed their exploits outside the country.

President Khama said he saw it fit to meet with the team so that they could get to know each other better.

He congradulated them on their impressive performance on behalf of cabinet ministers and Batswana in general.

In a light moment, President Khama said he was aware that upon ending their careers in athletics, most of them would like to occupy his seat and invited Isaac Makwala to sit on his presidential chair and tell cabinet ministers what would be his top priority once he bacomes the President of the republic.

Interestingly, Makwala said he would put sports at the top of his agenda, especially athletics because the code was performing well.

The just ended IAAF/BTC World Relays were held at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, and team Botswana returned home last Wednesday.

Although the ladies team did not finish in a podium position, they managed to qualify for the World Championships.

BOPA

Botswana

Young Woman Motivates Through Poetry

A young woman based in Maun, Boitumelo Molefane has embarked on a poetry project to share her life story to inspire and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.