Photo: Capital FM

Sleepy Kenyan coastal town produces some of the world's best Moringa.

Landing at Ukunda Airport, an airfield near Diani Beach in Kenya's Kwale County is always a quaint experience. Currently undergoing refurbishment, travelers will find a makeshift arrival hall, a tent that will shield them from the scorching sun as they wait for their luggage to be delivered by a large dolly.

Our destination, Msambweni Beach House & Private Villas, a lovely luxury beachfront property that was another 30 km south, was playing host to the launch of ME Moringa into the Kenyan market. The 45 minute drive, accompanied by sights of occasional Moringa trees on the roadside, felt a lot longer once we turned-off of the smooth tarmac - a sign that we were getting closer to the ocean.

The sleepy Kenyan coastal town, Msambweni, is gaining international attention. The nondescript town, which is home to a world-class Moringa oleifera farm and processing facility, ME Moringa EPZ Ltd, is making waves internationally. The vibrant green colour of ME's 100% Moringa powder, which often sets it apart from other competitors with a duller colour, is the result of stringent processes in temperature-controlled environments, ensuring that the benefits of the plant is preserved as much as possible. ME's 100% Organic certification and Rainforest Alliance Certified™ seal of approval have also helped to establish the product's appeal among the consumer growth in the global organic sector.

Despite being farmed, processed and finished in Kenya, ME's Moringa product range of 100% Moringa powder, Infused Teas, and Cooking Spices, have only been exported to countries such as Germany, Japan and Canada. In a bid to expand regionally, ME is finally opening their distribution to Kenyan retailers.

Nutritional Value

According to ME, 100% Moringa powder helps to regulate one's health as a booster. The natural concentration of the substances in Moringa include antioxidants, seven vitamins, 22% plant protein, all eight essential amino acids, omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids, and 14 minerals. Research has also showed that the phytohormone Zeatin has an anti-aging effect.

The same amount of Moringa powder or dried leaves contains seven times as much vitamin C as an orange, four times as much vitamin A as a carrot, four times as much calcium as milk, three times as much potassium as a banana, and has more iron than spinach.

Incorporating Moringa in Food

Though consuming Moringa is not a substitute for a balanced and varied diet or an active lifestyle, incorporating it in food is an easy way to supplement one's healthy lifestyle.

In collaboration with ME, Msambweni Beach House & Private Villas, which is conveniently located right next to the ME farm, has launched a Moringa-infused menu for their "Free Me" program. The program will see guests of the property enjoy a daily intake of 5 grams of Moringa powder (recommended amount) infused in their delicious recipes prepared by their kitchen team, all trained by a celebrity Belgian chef.

From smoothies to milkshakes, sauces to soups, pizzas to seasoning, incorporating Moringa into food is actually a lot easier than one may think.

The team at ME will also be launching a portfolio of Moringa-infused spices into the Kenyan market. Created by spice specialists, blends such as Curry, Moroccan Ras El-Hanout, Garam Masala, Fish Seasoning Salt, Salad Seasoning, and Steak Seasoning will certainly make it easier for those who love to cook to incorporate the organic health booster.