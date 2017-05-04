Former Malawi President Joyce Banda has been earmarked as guest of honour at this year's 13th Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) Sponsors Night scheduled to take place on Thursday 4th May at Landmark Events Centre, Oniru in Nigeria.

At the event, Banda is expected to deliver a keynote speech.

The former Malawi president has a good relationship with AMAA as she also hosted Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) Nominations Party on March 16th 2013 in the capital city of Malawi, Lilongwe.

Nigeria's celebrated actors Aki na Ukwa and Award winning Afro-pop duo P-Square also visited the country courtesy of AMAA.

The Sponsors Night is held with the aim of giving brands and companies a chance to network and explore the AMAA potentials.

Also known as "The African Oscars", the Awards attract attention of people from across the globe giving sponsors the needed visibility.

The AMAAs attract celebrities and media houses from different African countries, trending the event as the best film event in Africa.

According to the organizers of the prestigious pan-African Awards, the nominations gala night will take place on May 13th at Kigali, the capital City of Rwanda while the main event is scheduled to take place in June in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwumi Ambode has already accepted the hosting rights, noting that AMAA coming to Lagos when the state is celebrating its 50 years anniversary makes it historic.

Speaking to Nigeria press, Mr Ambode said there could not be any better way of celebrating Lagos.

"2017 we are celebrating the existence of Lagos for 50 years. If you look at the calendar, you would wonder in what ways and manner we can celebrate Lagos. Without your sector, there is no Lagos.

"So, when we say 50 years, we are talking about 50 years of history, so somebody documents it, somebody dramatizes it, and then somebody keeps it, so that those who are yet unborn would see it, so even when we are not there, it would be displayed through your creative talents," Mr Ambode was quoted by Nigerian press.

AMAA founder Ms. Peace Anyiam-Osigwe said her organization looks forward to a strategic relationship with the state that will promote the entire creative industry as a major contributor to the economy of the state and the nation's Gross Domestic Product.

She said, "We are humbled and very much grateful for the honour to have Lagos as our official host State for AMAA 2017. It is amazing to have a Governor in Lagos States that supports and invests in the creative sector of our economy. Entertainment and tourism are integral part of Lagos State Government's policy to create employment and opportunities for youths."

Over 400 film entries from 72 countries have been received. The nominees will be announced on 13th May in Kigali, Rwanda.