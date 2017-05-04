Minister of Education Science and Technology Dr. Emanuel Fabiano has warned that all operators of Primary, Secondary schools and institutions of higher learning will not hesitate to close them down if they do not meet the required set standards.

Fabiano said government in 2015 launched the national standards for primary and secondary schools with the aim of making sure that they promote quality of education opportunities and remove barriers to achieve in all education institutions across the country.

He said this in Lilongwe, during a media briefing where he revealed that the Ministry of Education has additionally set two more education standards apart from the primary and secondary schools standards.

According to Fabiano, government has released other two standards for teacher training colleges and minimum standards for institutions of higher learning.

He said, "We have thought of introducing these two standards because for a long time Malawians have been saying that education standards in Malawi are going down.

"Additionally, we thought of introducing these standards so that we measure how well we are performing as a country, as well as to increase the knowledge, skills and competences of the general population and improve the overall quality of education in Malawi."

"We urge all school operators to comply with the set standards so that education standards in Malawi are uplifted," Fabiano said.

The Minister disclosed to the media that the government has since devolved all primary school teachers to the district councils.

"In the past primary school teachers were being managed by the district councils, but the ministry took over. There have been so many anomalies because teachers had to travel from their destinations to Lilongwe to resolve issues, this is why we thought of giving back the authority to councils," he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister has since discouraged all owners of schools to comply with the set standards instead of complaining and writing the ministry or other government officials to ask for sympathy.