Selebi Phikwe — Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Development, Mr Nonofo Molefhi says the government will build two industrial courts in Selebi Phikwe and Maun.

He noted that industrial courts in the country have recorded a high backlog of labour cases. He also noted that the establishment of industrial courts in Maun and Selebi Phikwe would have a positive impact in addressing the backlog of cases between the employer and employees. "The establishment of the industrial courts will fast track the handling of cases," he said.

Mr Molefhi, who is also the Member of Parliament for Selebi Phikwe East, said this when giving a solidarity message during the May Day celebrations in Selebi Phikwe on Monday.

The celebrations were held under the theme Unity and Solidarity: Requisites in Reclaiming Trade Unions Social Dialogue Space. The event was organised by the Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU) in collaboration with Botswana Federation of Trade Unions.

The minister urged trade unions to be patient and to work hand in hand with government in order to bring developments that could improve the lives of Batswana.

He also advised labour organisations to work together and deal with their differences in order to effectively render services to their members.

The minister also urged unions to research in order to be well informed. "Unions should always take the time to investigate and research to better improve their working relationship with the employer and government," he said.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament and Member of Parliament for Gaborone Bonnington North, Mr Duma Boko also called on unions to work as a team, and to be united if they want to address issues of their members accordingly.

He said labour unions could not operate alone if they want to succeed. "When unions operate as a collective, government will pay attention and start listening," he said. He added that solidarity and social dialogue played an in important role in fighting for better employment for members.

Mr Boko also talked about the rights of workers, noting that they should be upheld and not infringed upon.

He added that workers rights were fundamental in the employment arena, and that employers and government should look at the workers rights issue with seriousness.

The Member of Parliament for Selebi Phikwe West, Mr Dithapelo Keorapetse also shared the same sentiments as Mr Boko, adding that the conflict that has taken place between unions and federations would only be a setback.

He said labour unions or federations need to unite and work together instead of fighting each other. He expressed concern that the fight between unions had culminated in unions or federations taking each other to court. "Unions should learn to speak in one voice if they want to heard," he said.

He also said before unions could make any decision, they should first consult with their members instead of executive committee members making decisions that impacted on members without consulting them.

For his part, the mayor of Selebi Phikwe, Mr Amogelang Mojuta commended BOPEU and BFTU for deciding to hold the May Day celebrations in Selebi Phikwe.

He said the mining town benefitted from delegates and members booking in hotels and buying food and other items from local retailers.

BOPA