4 May 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Police Nab 3 Men for Conspiring to Kidnap and Sale Child With Albinism

By Moses Nyirenda

Malawi Police in Ntchisi are keeping in custody three men suspected of conspiring to kidnap and sale a child with albinism.

Police identified the suspects as, Moses Kazonga 34, Kalirani Banda 23, and Bizaliele Amos 39.

The three were, during the time of their arrest, looking for a market to sale a two and eight months old boy with albinism.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) Wednesday, Inspector Peter Njilagoma said that on April 17, 2017 he received a tip from well wishers about the matter.

"We received a tip that some men were looking for a market to sell a boy with albinism. After receiving the information we did follow ups that led to the arrest of the three," he expalined.

Njilagoma added that during interrogation the suspects admitted to have conspired, since March, 2017, to kidnap and sell a boy with albinism.

"The suspects told us that they wanted to sell the boy at K6 million," he said.

Njilagoma is appealing to members of public to remain vigilant and work hand in hand with the police in order to maintain peace and security in the country.

All suspects come from Ntchisi district: Moses Kazonga of Kazonga Village, Traditional Authority Malenga, Kalirani Banda of Chikhutu Village, Traditional Authority Malenga and Bizaliele Amos of Kaipa Village, Traditional Authority Kalumo.

