4 May 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sleuths Raid Swazuri Home Over SGR Compensation Graft Claims

Tagged:

Related Topics

EACC detectives on Thursday morning raided homes of top National Lands Commission officials - including Chairman Muhammad Swazuri - over corruption claims.

An EACC official told Capital FM News that the detectives are conducting an investigation over allegations of skewed compensation of the Standard Gauge Railway land.

"The raid was conducted this morning at the homes of Swazuri and other officials. We will get you more details later," the official said.

Apart from Swazuri's home, the detectives also raided the home of the NLC Vice Chairperson and other top managers.

They took away documents to facilitate their investigation but there was no immediate confirmation if any of the officials was arrested.

Swazuri has been under a parliamentary committee investigation following a complaint by former journalist Mugo Njeru who claimed he bribed him to facilitate compensation for his prime land.

Njeru and his wife Edith Wairimu accused Swazuri of demanding a bribe of Sh1.2 million to be compensated for their land which the government acquired for the Standard Gauge Railway project.

The petitioner's 80 acres is located off Mombasa Road in Nairobi and the committee was told that a surveyor from the Lands Ministry mapped out the disputed land and wrote a report confirming that he was the owner.

Swazuri insists that the parliamentary committee did not have powers to investigate allegations of bribery and corruption as the mandate exclusively belongs to the police and EACC.

"By purporting to do so, the committee is acting in excess of jurisdiction by usurping the exclusive roles of the police and EACC," he argued.

Kenya

U.S. Clears Sale of $253m Arms to Kenya

The United States government has cleared the sale of 12 new America-made light attack helicopter gunships to the Kenyan… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.