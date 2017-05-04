Africa: At Current Rate, Africa Will Achieve Full Electricity Access in 2080 - Atlas

Durban, South Africa — Energy consumption in Africa is the lowest in the world, and per capita consumption has barely changed since 2000 shows a new Atlas released on Thursday by the UN Environment and African Development Bank at the World Economic Forum being held in Durban, South Africa.

Current energy production in Africa is insufficient to meet demand. About a third of the total African population still lacks access to electricity and 53 per cent of the population depends on biomass for cooking, space heating and drying. A kettle boiled twice by a family in the United Kingdom uses five times as much electricity as a Malian uses in a year.

Overview

The poorest African households spend 20 times more per unit of energy than wealthy households when connected to the grid.

Africa has the world's lowest per capita energy consumption of about 3.3 per cent of global primary energy.

Africa's renewable energy resources are diverse, unevenly distributed and enormous in quantity.

Indoor pollution from biomass cooking -- a task usually carried out by women -- will soon kill more people than malaria and HIV/AIDS combined.

Sub-Saharan Africa has undiscovered, but technically recoverable, energy resources estimated at about 115.34 billion barrels of oil and 21.05 trillion cubic metres of gas.

Prepared in cooperation with the Environment Pulse Institute, United States Geological Survey and George Mason University, the Atlas consolidates the information on the energy landscape in Africa. It provides information in the form of detailed 'before and after' images, charts, maps and other satellite data from 54 countries through visuals detailing the challenges and opportunities in providing Africa's population with access to reliable, affordable and modern energy services.

"The Atlas makes a strong case that investments in green energy infrastructure can bolster Africa's economic development and bring it closer to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. It is therefore an important policy guide for African governments as they strive to catalyze national development by making use of their energy resources," said Juliette Biao Koudenoukpo, Director and Regional Representative, UN Environment, Africa Office.

The Atlas shows both the potential and the fragility of the continent's energy resources which are at the heart of Africa's socio-economic development. It highlights some success stories of sustainable energy development around the continent, but it also puts the spotlight on major environmental challenges associated with energy infrastructure development.

"This Atlas will be instrumental to ease access to information and data in the energy sector for all stakeholders, including the donor community, African governments and the private sector," said Amadou Hott, Vice-President in charge of power, energy, climate and green growth, African Development Bank.