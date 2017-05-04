Zimbabwe: Kenya Airways Launches Nairobi-Vic Falls-Cape Town Flights

KENYA Airways on Monday introduced direct flights between Nairobi and Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe.

The new flights, was introduced after another regional carrier, Ethiopian Airways, announced flights on the same route last month.

Kenya Airways will fly three times a week, on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays and will also link with Cape Town in South Africa.

South African Airways has also increased its capacity on the route, introducing the Airbus A330 aircraft in March.

The increased capacity is expected to grow its passengers numbers by 80 000 this year alone.

In a speech to mark the start of the flights on Monday, Kenya Airways chief executive officer, Mbuvi Ngunze, said the airline was determined to play its part in making sure that Africa was seamlessly connected.

"In addition to enhancing Africa integration, this new route will provide room for Zimbabwe's tourism industry as it establishes vital links between the majestic Victoria Falls and the tourism source markets in our global network. The resultant benefit of our wide route network is increased connectivity, flexibility and traveling convenience to visitors from across the world visiting Victoria Falls and onwards to other destinations," Mbuvi said.

On the route, Mbuvi said Kenya Airways would be operating a Brazilian made Embraer E190.

The aircraft has capacity to 12 business class passenger and 84 economy class passengers.

Africa's big airlines have been trooping to the resort town since government completed the US$150 million expansion of Victoria Falls International Airport last November.