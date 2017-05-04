Former Nyasa Big Bullets and Flames international goalkeeper Swadick Sanudi left the country on Wednesday for Cameroon where he is expected to attend a Goalkeeper Trainers Coaching Course.

The training course has been organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

In his remarks before departure, Sanudi expressed happiness to be part of the goalkeeper trainers shortlisted by CAF to undergo the training.

Sanudi said the knowledge he will gain will not only be beneficial to him as an individual or his club Nyasa Big Bullets but the entire nation.

"This training will help me to transform what I already know and what I will learn into others therefore the training is beneficial not only to me and Bullets but also the Flames and other Super League Clubs" said Sanudi.

He also hinted that he will seek Football Association of Malawi's permission to allow him train national team goalkeepers as a personal contribution to the nation.

The training course is for four days and starts tomorrow and will end on 8th May 2017.