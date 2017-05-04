4 May 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Swadick in Cameroon for CAF Course

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elijah Phimbi

Former Nyasa Big Bullets and Flames international goalkeeper Swadick Sanudi left the country on Wednesday for Cameroon where he is expected to attend a Goalkeeper Trainers Coaching Course.

The training course has been organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

In his remarks before departure, Sanudi expressed happiness to be part of the goalkeeper trainers shortlisted by CAF to undergo the training.

Sanudi said the knowledge he will gain will not only be beneficial to him as an individual or his club Nyasa Big Bullets but the entire nation.

"This training will help me to transform what I already know and what I will learn into others therefore the training is beneficial not only to me and Bullets but also the Flames and other Super League Clubs" said Sanudi.

He also hinted that he will seek Football Association of Malawi's permission to allow him train national team goalkeepers as a personal contribution to the nation.

The training course is for four days and starts tomorrow and will end on 8th May 2017.

Malawi

3 Men Nabbed For Conspiring to Kidnap, Sale Child With Albinism

Malawi Police in Ntchisi are keeping in custody three men suspected of conspiring to kidnap and sale a child with… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.