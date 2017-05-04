"The pain never goes, but time heals."

These were the words Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said at the memorial for the 18 pupils and two adults who lost their lives in a minibus crash two weeks ago.

"I may not understand the pain fully, but please take comfort in knowing that time heals. I lost a child too, and the pain never goes, but it gets better with time," Motshekga said.

Motshekga was speaking with other government officials at the memorial in Verena, Mpumalanga, on Thursday.

Emotions at the memorial ran high as family members comforted each, fighting to hold back their tears.

The principals of the two schools, Refano Primary School and Mahlenga Senior Secondary School, were escorted out of the tent by nurses and social workers after they broke down in tears.

Renafo Primary School lost 14 pupils in the horror crash. One family lost three children.

Motshekga said words of comfort escaped her.

"It is one of the saddest tragedies. Do not let your heart be troubled, you believe in God. We are here to bring our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families," she said.

She wished the three pupils who were still in hospital a speedy recovery.

"May the peace of God guide your heart during this difficult time. Just know that we share your pain and sorrow."

Sixteen of the 18 pupils will be buried in Wolvenkop, Mpumalanga, on Saturday. One will be buried in KwaZulu-Natal and a second in Limpopo.

