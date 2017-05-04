A 17 year old mother in Mangochi has killed her three year old son by strangulating him and soon after hanged herself.

Malawi Police in Mangochi said Gertrude Gwedemula was found hanging in a tree, dead.

The body was found just metres away from the body of the mother.

Police believe Gwedemula killed the son and herself after the father of the son refused to marry her.

Meanwhile, Police in Dedza District are keeping in custody a 38 year old woman for stabbing her friend to death.

According to Dedza Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Edward Kabango, the suspect Namakaiko Mawandiwe stabbed her friend, Nasidewo Songwe, 22, after the two realized that they were going out with the same boyfriend.

He said, "On May 1,2017, the deceased Nasidewo Songwe, went to the suspect's house to warn her that she should stop going out with her boy friend, Sindisani Rodrick, 31."

Kabango said that the suspect Mawandiwe produced a knife and stabbed the Songwe on the chest.

Postmortem results displayed that the deceased died due excessive loss of blood.

Police arrested the suspect on Tuesday.

Mawandiwe and Rodrick both hail from Chimphandu Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Kasumbu in Dedza.