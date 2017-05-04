Gaborone — Local 400 metres runner, Karabo Sibanda will make his Diamond League debut in Doha on Friday.

Sibanda will follow in the footsteps of Nijel Amos, Isaac Makwala and Amantle Montsho who have in the past represented the country in the Diamond League.

The Doha race has fielded the world's best 400 metre runners including LaShwawn Merritt, Vernon Norwood and Tony Mcquay from USA, Steven Gardiner of Bahamas, Pavel Maslák of Czech Republic, Dominican sprinter Luguelín Santos and Dutch sprinter, Liemarvin Bonevacia.

Despite the impressive line up, all eyes will be on Sibanda and Merritt who last week were neck-on-neck in the last 100 metres of the IAAF/BTC World Relays final in Bahamas.

Although it will be Sibanda's Diamond League debut, he has proved that he has the ability take veteran athletes head on.

His coach, Mogomotsi Otsetswe was optimistic the youngster would do well on track, adding that he had told Sibanda to run his own race. He added that he also reminded the athlete that he would be competing with other athletes just like him.

"One thing I like about Sibanda is that he is brave to take the bull by its horns at any given time, so an athlete like him always ignites my hopes," he said.

Furthermore, Otsetswe said he had been working on Sibanda's mental toughness, adding that he was confident that he would do well in Doha.

"I want Sibanda to know that he is a great athlete who has what it takes to beat veterans," he said.

The coach said they would be using the Diamond League meetings as preparations for the World Championships given that the same athletes Sibanda would be competing against were the same ones he would meet in London.

He said Baboloki Thebe was also invited to the Doha meeting, but could not make it due to the injury he sustained during the IAAF/BTC World Relays Bahamas

However, Sibanda said Batswana should expect the best from him, adding that his mission in Doha was to record a good time.

Furthermore, he said people should be patient with him as he was still growing and becoming better in every race he enters.

BOPA