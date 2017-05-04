Gaborone — The Manufacturing and Distribution Exhibition (MADE) invites all manufacturers, distributors, suppliers and industry affiliates across the world to discover the boundless possibilities arising in investing and doing business within Botswana's growing manufacturing, distribution and consumer products sectors.

A press release from the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry states that the inaugural MADE Exhibition 2017 will position itself as one of the must attend trade exhibition events in Africa.

The release says it will be a three day exhibition aimed to unveil and showcase the latest manufacturing and business opportunities to help improve sales and productivity across all sectors.

"MADE exhibition 2017 expects to attract over 5 000 international and regional visitors," states the release.

It further says the exhibition provides a platform for buyers and sellers to meet potential business partners, adding that most visitors and exhibitors to the event represent or work for businesses that generate direct consumer and retail sales, a great target audience for the manufactured and distributions consumer products.

The release says every company is guaranteed maximum public and media coverage exposure during and after the event.

It states that one could choose between exhibitors or sponsorship package, depending on their objectives or budget, adding that the higher the budget level, the better return on investment from branding, publicity, exhibition, media and sales promotion opportunities available.

According to the release, the money raised from the event will go towards supporting local and regional manufacturers' ongoing training, events and skills seminars that will provide the necessary resources to ensure practitioners are adequately equipped with the latest skills to effectively serve customers and clients within the industry and beyond.

MADE 2017 will be held from July 20 to 22 at Fairground Holdings in Gaborone, says the release.

BOPA