Francistown — Councillors Sylvia Muzila and Godisang Radisigo have retained their Francistown mayoral and deputy mayoral seats respectively.

The two councillors were unopposed for the positions. Councillor Muzila has been the city mayor since she was elected two and half years ago while councillor Radisigo was elected the deputy mayor in February, taking over from councillor Lechedzani Modenga.

In his acceptance speech, councillor Radisigo thanked residents for electing them as the city councillors during the 2014 general elections.

He called for unity among all the councillors irrespective of their party affiliation in order to develop the voters.

He noted that the youth were faced with several challenges, and that it was upon the city's political leadership to come up with solutions to the problems.

For her part, councillor Muzila promised to do much in providing strategic leadership in as far as providing the needed developments in the city.

She thanked councillors for showing confidence in them and promised that together they would ensure that all stakeholders were taken on board in the realisation of the city's vision.

She implored councillors to help in collecting levies, adding that the levied monies could help in ensuring the maintenance of services in the city.

BOPA