Zimbabwe: Turnall Holdings Suffers U.S.$4,1 Million Loss

TURNALL Holdings suffered a loss after tax of US$4,1 million for the year to December 31, 2016 from a profit of US$106 938 on prior year due to a decrease in sales.

In a statement accompanying their results for the review period released on Tuesday, Turnall Holdings said sales were affected by liquidity constraints, subdued aggregate demand and uncompetitive pricing.

Turnall Holdings said exports were affected by pricing issues owing to high cost of production in Zimbabwe, a direct consequence of the weakening regional currencies against the United States dollar, the main medium of exchange in Zimbabwe.

Export sales contributed 0,52 percent against the previous contribution of 1,82 percent.

The group recorded a turnover of US$16,9 million which is a 41 percent decrease from the prior year turnover of US$29 million.

As a result of the 41 percent and 54 percent drop in turnover and production output respectively, gross profit margin for the year was 18 percent compared to prior year of 27 percent.

"The profit deteriorated because of low production output despite improved buying processes and cost containment initiatives taken during the year," said Turnall Holdings.

Turnall's biggest challenge remains under-capitalisation which is aggravated by its inability to access debt capital for working capital purposes. Management last year disclosed that legacy variables hindered efforts to access working capital resulting in raw material outages, shortages of spare parts and delays in executing retooling projects.

According to analysts, what management should be now aiming for is a new capital raise to strengthen working capital and pay off debts.

While the company has faced a lot of internal challenges, the stronger US dollar has made the situation worse, hampering exports into regional markets. This is where management should look at some hedging options to mitigate against currency risk.

Turnall Holdings also recorded an operating loss of US$5,12 million compared to a profit of US$1,50 million recorded last year.

The group incurred impairment losses of US$6,21 million arising from plant put on care and maintenance at US$2,4 million, inventories at US$1,3 million and trade receivables. The group incurred retrenchment costs of US$480 during the year.

"Current year revenues were predominantly on cash basis in line with the revised business model thereby achieving lower sales but of a higher quality. Sales volumes were at 36 791 tonnes against that of the same period in 2015 of 60 451 representing a 39 percent reduction," said Turnall Holdings.

Due to impairments that were done in the current year, the group made losses which significantly eroded the equity capital.

With negative working capital the company is failing to fund its operations. Efforts to get funding through other financial channels have also failed to bear fruit because the company has a weak balance sheet.

The board has therefore instituted a balance sheet restructuring scheme to ensure that the business is capacitated to trade profitably.

Turnall Holdings is reportedly engaging its creditors for a possible debt-to-equity swap deal as it moves to ward off marauding creditors jostling for the company's assets.

Going forward, Turnall said trading conditions were expected to remain.