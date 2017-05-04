2 May 2017

Financial Gazette (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Econet Integrates With Cabs

ECONET Wireless Zimbabwe's mobile platform, Ecocash has partnered with Central Africa Building Society (CABS) to enhance customer banking and merchant services.

This partnership will allow EcoCash users to enter their mobile number at the retailer point of sale pin pad. EcoCash pin validation is done via registered mobile and the transaction will be done.

To ensure the ecosystem is balanced end to end, banking services have also been introduced for CABS customers that hold EcoCash wallets. To enjoy the convenience, customers can transfer funds between CABS and EcoCash in real-time, 24-7.

Natalie Jabangwe, General Manager of EcoCash said: "Our aim is to make it more convenient for all banked customers in Zimbabwe to move their funds from their bank and leverage on our large ecosystem of merchants and billers. There has been no better time to consolidate with banks, particularly CABS, as we provide greater convenience for customers to overcome the hassles of the liquidity crunch".

This partnership brings the cumulative number of banks linked to EcoCash to nine. The other banks are Steward, CBZ, Stanbic, POSB, NMB, Agribank, ZB and BancABC.

Commenting on the new platform CABS managing director Mehluli Mpofu said: "We are pleased to partner with EcoCash as it becomes increasingly important for industry stakeholders to jointly develop solutions that ease the burden associated with cash. Our customers will not only enjoy the convenience of transfers between EcoCash and CABS but will leverage on the direct integration of EcoCash with our merchant point of sale, to improve the user experience across our base of over 6 000 merchants country wide".

The partnership between CABS and EcoCash comes at a time, when Zimbabweans are experiencing cash shortages.

Econet Wireless chief executive officer, Douglas Mboweni said the mobile telecommunication company would continuously work in partnership with both local and international financial services stakeholders to ensure that it create a "rich and relevant ecosystem, that addresses the pain points of customers at both a domestic and international level".

